FX Orders Australian Dramedy 'Mr Inbetween'

Based on the indie film starring Scott Ryan, the six-episode series will debut in the fall.

Australian dramedy Mr Inbetween is moving from the big screen to the small screen.

FX on Friday handed out a six-episode series order for half-hour dramedy Mr Inbetween, created by and starring Australian actor Scott Ryan.

The series was shot in Australia and is based on the cult indie feature of the same name in which Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend — all tough roles to juggle in the modern age and even harder when you're a criminal for hire. Damon Herriman (Justified), Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable co-star.

Produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW, the series is directed by Nash Edgerton and will debut in the fall on FX. Ryan, Edgerton and Jason Burrows exec produce; Michele Bennett produces. The series will also launch in the fall on Australia's Foxtell. FX and Foxtel have already commissioned a writers' room for a second season.

The indie feature debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was included in the Indie Episodic Program 3, which focused on genres with an indie twist.

“Mr Inbetween is an extraordinary achievement for Scott Ryan, who took it from an indie film with a cult following to a half-hour drama that he stars in,” said Eric Schrier, FX president of original programming. “Scott is one of those rare creators who can bring his own character to life on screen, and he is perfectly paired with Nash Edgerton, who brilliantly directed all six episodes. This project is a great inaugural step with Foxtel as the home of FX original series in Australia."

For his part, Edgerton is a stunt performer and director, having helmed Amazon's Gringo and exec produced brother Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased, due later this year. He's repped by ICM.

Ryan, meanwhile, also wrote, directed and starred in mockumentary The Magician, which first introduced the character of Ray Shoesmith.

Mr Inbetween joins an FX/FXX roster that also includes half-hours Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, the recently ordered What We Do in the Shadows, Archer, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the upcoming final season of You're the Worst.