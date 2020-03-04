FX Sets 'AKA Jane Roe' as First Feature Documentary

FX has acquired its first feature-length documentary, which centers on the woman at the center of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case.

AKA Jane Roe, which will premiere May 22 on FX, adds to the cabler's growing library of nonfiction programming that includes series The Weekly and The Most Dangerous Animal of All, which debuts Friday. The film features interviews with Norma McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" in the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Directed by Nick Sweeney (Born in the Wrong Body), the documentary traces McCorvey's journey from pro-choice to pro-life and beyond in a series of interviews conducted during the final year of her life in 2017 — what she called her "deathbed confession."

Kerstin Emhoff (The Tillman Story) and Chiemi Karasawa (Amazing Grace) produce with Sweeney.

FX has made a push into nonfiction programming as it seeks to expand its overall slate of originals, both for the linear network and its just launched FX on Hulu platform. In addition to The Weekly and true-crime docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All, FX has ordered five other unscripted shows: Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, A Wilderness of Error, Pride, Hip Hop Untold and Women in Comedy.