FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Has Found Its New Showrunner

FX's live-action take on Brian K. Vaughan's Y: The Last Man has found its new showrunner.

Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing, Extant) has been tapped to take over for original showrunners Aida Croal and Michael Green, the Disney-owned basic cable network announced Tuesday. The series remains on track for an anticipated 2020 debut on FX.

The news comes two months after Croal and Green announced their abrupt departure from the highly anticipated drama series starring Diane Lane and Barry Keoghan. On April 15 Croal and Green posted a joint statement on Twitter announcing that FX "decided not to move forward with our series in its current form." Contrary to the wording of the statement, the John Landgraf-led cabler never planned to abandon Y: The Last Man and immediately began a search for a new showrunner. Clark, in addition to writing and serving as showrunner, will exec produce Y alongside Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and pilot director Melina Matsoukas.

"Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina."

Clark's TV writing credits include exec producing TNT's Animal Kingdom, AMC's The Killing and Rubicon and CBS' space drama Extant. As a playwright, her credits include Quack, Edgewise, Recall and Future Thinking.

"A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen," Clark said. "It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I'm thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast."

FX put the Y adaptation in development in late 2015 after Vaughan reacquired the rights to his franchise after they'd been tied up by New Line, which ultimately failed to get an effort on the screen. Vaughan told THR in November 2017 that he "wanted to find someone who loved the source material but didn't feel so indebted to it that they would be afraid to change it," with Green fitting that bill. "When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity. It felt very relevant, and unfortunately, I think it's only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he's been with his translation."

Y: The Last Man is one of the most critically acclaimed comics of the 21st century. The 60-issue run has since been collected in a series of graphic novels and remains the gold standard of comic titles.

"We were chasing Eliza Clark as a writer long before we knew that she shared our obsession with Y: The Last Man. Eli’s singular voice and insight into the world and themes of Y make her uniquely suited to bring this story to life," Jacobson said.

Ordered to series last year, Y stars as Yorick Brown, the last surviving human with a Y chromosome. The series follows escape artist Yorick after a mysterious plague as he sets out to find what might have wiped out the male chromosome. Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn round out the cast.

Clark is with Jacoway Austen Tyerman.