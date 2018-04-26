Gabriel Iglesias Inks Netflix Deal for Scripted Comedy Series, Pair of Stand-Up Specials

Gabriel Iglesias is the latest comedian headed to Netflix.

The stand-up comedian and actor has, following multiple attempts to score his own series on broadcast, landed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for a multicamera scripted comedy on the streaming giant. As part of the pact, the comedian known as "Fluffy" has also set two stand-up comedy specials at the streamer.

In the scripted comedy Mr. Iglesias, the Cristela alum will play a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Iglesias will reteam with Cristela alum Kevin Hench on the comedy, with both exec producing the series — which is being produced in-house at Netflix.

On the stand-up side, the first special will be taped during Iglesias' current "One Show Fits All" world tour, with the second to be determined on a future date.

The scripted comedy series was a long time coming for the one-time Last Comic Standing finalist. Iglesias, who co-starred on ABC's critical favorite but ratings challenged Cristela, had multiple starring vehicles developed for him on broadcast. Following Cristela, ABC developed a semi-autobiographical comedy The Fluffy Shop. It was picked up to pilot in 2016 but did not move forward. Last year, ABC took another shot and attached him to star in comedy exec produced by Ryan Seacrest that did not get picked up to pilot.

On the film side, Iglesias' credits include voice roles in Show Dogs, Coco and Ferdinand. He's also had roles in the Magic Mike franchise and his own stand-up comedy film The Fluffy Movie. His sixth hourlong comedy special, "I'm Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry," bowed on Netflix in 2016. He's repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.