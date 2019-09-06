Gabrielle Union to Produce Pole-Dancing Dramedy for Spectrum

The 'L.A.'s Finest' star will serve as an EP on the project from Sony, where her company has an overall deal.

Gabrielle Union is making a home at Spectrum Originals.

The L.A.'s Finest star and executive producer is developing another series at the Charter Communications-owned platform — a dramedy set at a bikini bar called Tips. Union will serve as an executive producer of the Sony Pictures TV project; her company, I Will Have Another, has an overall deal with the studio.

Tips comes from creator Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (The Orville, Family Guy) and centers on a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking day job and recent breakup in an unexpected place: pole dancing at a bikini bar.

Union executive produces with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Karina Rahardja of Sony-based Original Films. I Will Have Another's Holly Shakoor Fleischer is a co-exec producer.

L.A.'s Finest (also produced by Sony), meanwhile, has been renewed for a second season at the fledgling Spectrum Originals. The buddy-cop show starring Union and Jessica Alba was the first series to debut on the service, which is available to Charter cable subscribers.

Spectrum Originals' lineup also includes a Mad About You revival that debuts in November; drama Curfew, a co-production with Sky UK; Lionsgate-produced anthology Manhunt (which is moving from Discovery); and the first run of thriller Paradise Lost, starring Josh Hartnett, which will then head to Paramount Network.

