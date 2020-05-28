TV Ratings: CBS' 'Game On' Leads a Low-Scoring Night

ABC's 'Agents of SHIELD' begins its final season with ratings on par with last year.

CBS' sports-themed game show Game On put up decent ratings for its premiere Wednesday, drawing the biggest primetime audience on the broadcast networks and tying for the lead among adults 18-49. ABC's Agents of SHIELD began its final season with numbers in line with last year's run.

Game On, executive produced by James Corden and featuring Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski and host Keegan-Michael Key, scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.53 million viewers. The demographic number tied Fox's Ultimate Tag for the lead on the networks, and it topped the No. 2 show in viewers, a rerun of Chicago Fire on NBC, by about 600,000 people.

Agents of SHIELD opened its seventh and last season with a 0.4 in the demo and 1.93 million viewers, in line with its same-day averages from summer 2019 (0.4, 2.17 million). A showing of Thor: The Dark World (0.5, 2.6 million) served as its lead-in on ABC.

As for Ultimate Tag, the Fox show unsurprisingly came down considerably from its Masked Singer-fueled premiere last week. It drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, tied with Game On, and 2.06 million viewers, vs. 1.3 and 4.35 million last week. At The CW, The 100 earned a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 804,000 viewers, even with its premiere a week ago.

ABC, Fox and NBC all tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime at 0.5. CBS and Univision were a tenth of a point back at 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.1.

