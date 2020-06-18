TV Ratings: 'Game On' Ticks Up, Univision Tops Demo

The Spanish-language broadcaster captures the 18-49 crown in primetime as Wednesday continues to be a soft night for the English-language networks.

CBS' Game On was Wednesday's top original show on the broadcast networks, but the night was once again soft across the board. Univision snagged the top spot in the key ad demo across primetime.

Game On posted a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, up slightly from 0.5 last week, and 3.35 million viewers (off by about 170,000 people week to week). That was good enough to lead the handful of original shows on the networks in both measures, though a rerun of NBC's Chicago Med topped broadcast in total viewers with 3.82 million.

Fox's Ultimate Tag drew season lows in both adults 18-49 (0.4) and total viewers (1.58 million). Following a showing of Toy Story 3 (0.4, 2.22 million), Agents of SHIELD also hit a same-day season low in viewers at 1.41 million, atlhough it was steady in the demo at 0.3.

The CW got steady numbers from The 100 (0.2 in adults 18-49, 718,000 viewers) and Bulletproof (0.1, 358,000). Univision's lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.5 in 18-49), Amor Eterno (0.5) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4) finished first or second in each hour in the demo, allowing the network to capture the nightly title.

Univision's 0.5 average among adults 18-49 led the broadcast nets in primetime. The big four English-language networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — all tied for second at 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

