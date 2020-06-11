TV Ratings: 'Game On,' 'Chicago' Reruns Lead Quiet Night on Broadcast

ABC's 'Agents of SHIELD' ticks up in viewers Wednesday, but for the third week in a row broadcast numbers are slight.

For the third Wednesday in a row, ratings on the broadcast networks were fairly slight. No show climbed above a 0.5 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, and reruns of NBC's Chicago dramas finished 1-2-3 in total viewers.

CBS' Game On, Fox's Ulitmate Tag and Univision's three novelas — Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tú No Hay Dos — were the top originals in the 18-49 demographic, all coming in at a 0.5 rating. Game On was the most-watched of that crop by a wide margin: Its 3.58 million viewers nearly doubled the 1.86 million for Ultimate Tag, while Univision's shows averaged 1.54 million.

Game On was nonetheless off a little week to week, falling by a tenth of a point in adults 18-49 and by about 170,000 viewers. Ultimate Tag was steady in the demo and improved its total-audience tally by about 100,000 people.

A showing of Disney movie Big Hero 6 on ABC also posted a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, along with 2.49 million viewers. Agents of SHIELD (0.3, 1.6 million) improved a bit in total viewers and was steady in the demo.

A Chicago Fire rerun on NBC was the most-watched broadcast show in primetime with 4.13 million viewers. Chicago Med (3.95 million) and Chicago PD (3.78 million) ranked second and third. At The CW, Bulletproof opened its second season with a 0.1 in adults 18-49, and The 100 was steady at 0.2.

Fox, NBC and Univision tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime with 0.5 averages. ABC and CBS also tied at 0.4, followed by Telemundo (0.3) and The CW (0.1).

