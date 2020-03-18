TV Ratings: 'Ellen's Game of Games' Reaches 13-Month High

'The Conners,' 'This Is Us' and 'FBI: Most Wanted' also improve on their most recent numbers.

Tuesday night brought increased ratings for a number of network shows, consistent with the pattern of the past five days or so. Ellen's Game of Games got the biggest boost, and its fellow shows on NBC, along with those on all the other broadcast networks, saw gains.

Game of Games hit its best same-day numbers in 13 months — since Feb. 19, 2019 — with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.95 million viewers. It jumped 44 percent over last week's episode in the 18-49 demographic and rose 36 percent in viewers.

This Is Us rebounded from last week's series lows to a 1.4 in the demo and 6.98 million viewers for NBC, in line with its same-day averages (it's also a top performer in delayed viewing). New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.2 million) was steady in adults 18-49 but added about 760,000 viewers.

The Conners hit a season high in viewers for ABC with 6.58 million and had its best 18-49 rating (1.2) since late November. Bless This Mess (4.13 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49), Mixed-ish (2.99 million, 0.6) and Black-ish (2.75 million, 0.6) were all up a little, and For Life (2.36 million, 0.6) was steady.

Fox's The Resident (0.8 in adults 18-49, 4.71 million viewers) and Empire (0.7, 2.7 million) both improved as well, with Empire drawing its biggest total audience since late October. CBS' FBI: Most Wanted tied its season high in adults 18-49 at 0.8 and grew by 9 percent in viewers to 6.55 million. Reruns of NCIS and FBI also drew better than usual numbers for repeats. The Flash (0.4) ticked up in adults 18-49 on The CW, and Legends of Tomorrow held at 0.2.

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating. CBS finished second at 0.8 despite airing two reruns (and led the night in viewers with 7 million). ABC and Fox tied for third at 0.7. Univision averaged 0.5, followed by Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.3.

