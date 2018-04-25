Game Show 'Double Dare' Revived at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is bringing back its iconic game show Double Dare.

The show, which became a hit for the network when it premiered in 1986, features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy, physically challenging stunts and, finally, taking part in an obstacle course that includes a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the Double Dare nose.

Nickelodeon has ordered 40 new episodes of the show to premiere in the summer. The network says that the revival will "feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today" to be announced at a later date.

Double Dare originally aired from 1986 to 1993 on Nickelodeon, making it the network's longest-running game show. Various iterations have aired in syndication, Fox and Nickelodeon, including, most recently, a Double Dare Reunion Special that aired in 2016 on Nick at Nite commemorating the show's 30th anniversary. Marc Summers was the original host.

The news comes a month after The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Nickelodeon is looking to reboot Clarissa Explains It All, with original star Melissa Joan Hart and original series creator Mitchell Kriegman on board. The Viacom network also recently announced plans to revive Blues Clues, handing out a 20-episode order for the animated preschool hit with a live-action host.

Reboots continue to be in high demand at broadcast, cable and streaming outlets as executives look to proved properties that will resonate with viewers who can choose from among an expected 520 scripted originals airing this year.