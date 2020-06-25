TV Ratings: 'Game On' Stumbles, Univision Leads Demo

Wednesday continues to be a quiet night for the broadcast networks in the summer.

Wednesday's broadcast ratings were once again fairly soft, with two of the five original shows on the English-language networks declining week to week among adults 18-49 and the other three flat. Univision snagged the top spot in the key ad demographic for the second straight week.

CBS' Game On was the most watched original, but it reached season lows in both total viewers (3 million) and adults 18-49 (0.4 rating), falling from 3.26 million and 0.6 last week. Fox's Ultimate Tag tied Game On for top demo honors on the English-language networks; its 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.57 million viewers were even with last week.

Univision's novelas — Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tú No Hay Dos — all averaged 0.5 in adults 18-49, tying for the top spot across all the broadcast nets.

ABC got a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.16 million viewers from a re-airing of its 2017 special Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America. Agents of SHIELD was up a bit in total viewers at 1.59 million and held at 0.3 in adults 18-49.

The 100 ticked down to a 0.1 in adults 18-49 on The CW, and its 590,000 viewers were also a season low. Bulletproof followed with a 0.1 and 344,000 viewers, on par with last week. A repeat of Chicago Med was broadcast's top show in total viewers with 3.86 million, while Chicago PD and Chicago Fire finished second and third.

Univision's 0.5 among adults 18-49 led primetime in the 18-49 demo. Fox and NBC tied for second at 0.4, ahead of 0.3s for ABC, CBS and Telemundo. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

