'Game of Thrones' Hits Super Bowl 2019 With Fiery Bud Light Crossover

Dragon fire arrives in boozey fashion, with months to go before the final season launches in April.

The big game has made some room for a little Game of Thrones.

The Emmy-winning HBO drama, launching its final season April 14, made landfall at Super Bowl 53 in unexpected fashion: through a crossover with Bud Light.

Directed by David Nutter ("The Rains of Castamere," the infamous Red Wedding episode), the Bud Light commercial sees the Mountain (played by bodybuilder Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) jousting against the Bud Light knight. It's not a fair fight. Much as the Mountain crushed the Red Viper back in season four, he once again annihilates his opponent, much to the horror of onlookers at the tournament, and to the excitement of Super Bowl viewers at home. The spot ends with a burst of fire courtesy of Drogon, Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) favorite dragon — not exactly known to be friends with the Mountain, but who knows what the final season's future holds. (Spoiler alert: probably not an alliance between the Mountain and any of the dragons.)

Watch the spot below:

The final episodes of Game of Thrones begin airing April 14, with the series finale set for May 19. As the series based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels draws to a close, several questions remain. What fates will befall Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the King in the North and Dragon Queen respectively? Will Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) defy the odds and crush both heroes' armies, somehow maintaining control over the Iron Throne? Will anyone still be standing once the Night King's Army of the Dead march upon Winterfell and the rest of the realm?

Expect those answers and more when Thrones concludes its final six episodes, including one that's said to contain an extended action scene that puts season six's "Battle of the Bastards" to shame.

Follow THR.com/GameOfThrones for more coverage of the final season.