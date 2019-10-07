'Game of Thrones' Favorite Joins Kaley Cuoco's HBO Max Thriller

Game of Thrones alum Michiel Huisman has booked a ticket opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max's thriller The Flight Attendant.

Huisman, who played Daario Naharis on the HBO megahit, will star with Cuoco and Sonoya Mizuno in the series based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian. The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco, in her follow-up to The Big Bang Theory, as the title character, Cassie, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened.

Huisman will play Alex, a charming and wealthy businessman who runs into some very bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cassie longer than expected.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Huisman was a regular on Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and counts Nashville, Treme and Orphan Black among his credits. He is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Cuoco is an executive producer of The Flight Attendant via her Yes, Norman banner. Prolific producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also will executive produce the Warner Bros. TV project, along with writer and showrunner Steve Yockey, co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin and director Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me), who is helming the first two episodes. Yes, Norman's Suzanne McCormack is a co-exec producer.

The Flight Attendant is one of a dozen original series greenlit at HBO Max, which WarnerMedia plans to launch in the spring. The service will also feature library content from WarnerMedia properties, including Big Bang Theory, Friends, Game of Thrones and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among many others.