'Game of Thrones' Final Season Teaser Promises Destructive "Aftermath"

Win or die, the end of the line for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his allies draws near — and based on the latest teaser for Game of Thrones' final season, it looks like the answer is very much "die."

HBO has offered a trio of new looks at season eight ahead of the April 14 premiere. Two of the teasers offer repackaged footage from the previously released full Game of Thrones trailer, albeit with some new lines of dialogue from the likes of Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Their words are as ominous as the amount of curtain-pulling HBO is willing to offer at this point, mostly juxtaposed against the backdrop of the much-hyped Battle of Winterfell. For your reading pleasure:

Samwell Tarly: "Think back to where we started."

Jon Snow: "Now it's just us. We need to end this war."

Jaime Lannister: "This goes beyond loyalty. This is about survival."

Tyrion Lannister: "We must fight together now, or die."

Watch the "Survival" teaser below:

Watch the "Together" teaser:

Intriguingly enough, the most interesting of the new teasers doesn't have a lick of new footage from the final season. It's a spot called "Aftermath," and it's much like the previously released "Crypts of Winterfell" teaser, filmed specifically for promotional purposes. Even if it lacks show footage, it packs so much foreboding imagery that after you watch it, you'll be spending the rest of the day untying the knots in your stomach.

In "Aftermath," Ramin Djawadi's haunting score bubbles beneath shots of a ruined Winterfell. A battle has clearly been waged, and it appears the forces of the living have not made it out with their lives intact — at the very least, their prized possessions are scattered about the battlefield. One can't imagine them parting ways with these items without a heavy loss. Jon Snow's Valyrian sword Longclaw, Tyrion's Hand of the Queen pin, Jaime's golden hand, and Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) wheelchair are just a few of the artifacts strewn about Winterfell, signaling dark days ahead for the heroes taking their last stand against the White Walkers. Some of these folks will hopefully survive. Many will not — and the great fear this teaser raises is all of their lives being lost. With only six episodes left, all bets are off.

Watch the "Aftermath" teaser below.

