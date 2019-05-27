'Game of Thrones' Final Season: The Complete Resource

Say goodbye to Westeros one last time with every interview, recap and deep dive from the final season.

Winter was here — and now, it's gone.

Game of Thrones bowed for the last time on May 19, 2019, marking the end of an era with an episode clocking in at 78 minutes. Written and directed by creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the series finale marks the end of the line for Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and the other heroes and villains who have populated the Seven Kingdoms for so many years. Soon, there will be new stories set in Westeros, assuming the pilot from creator Jane Goldman goes to series; when that will be, who can say? It will certainly fly forward without the characters best known to Thrones fans since 2011, and much longer in the cases of those who started the adventure with author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, which began publishing in 1996.

With Thrones still fresh in mind, say goodbye one last time with a walk down memory lane courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. Ahead, find all of our final season coverage — week-to-week interviews with the castmembers, individual deep dives into the wildest theories of the final season, recaps of every single episode and much more.

Season 8, Episode 1: "Winterfell"

Directed by: David Nutter

Written by: Dave Hill

Airdate: April 14, 2019

Runtime: 54 minutes

Number in series: 68 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: Everyone descends on Winterfell to await war with the White Walkers; nobody likes Daenerys Targaryen; Jon Snow learns he's actually Aegon Targaryen; Cersei Lannister puts wheels in motion to kill the living; Jaime Lannister has an awkward reunion with Bran Stark; and Tormund and Beric discover White Walker wreckage at Last Hearth.

Deaths: Lord Ned Umber (Harry Grasby)

Season 8, Episode 2: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

Directed by: David Nutter

Written by: Bryan Cogman

Airdate: April 21, 2019

Runtime: 58 minutes

Number in series: 69 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: Jaime Lannister faces public scrutiny for his dark past, but ultimately wins basically everyone over and gets to wander around Winterfell fully armed despite the fact that he's sleeping with the deadliest person in Westeros (who also happens to be his sister); beyond that, the time for battle draws nigh, and as such, everyone draws up a completely seamless plan to take down the Night King; in the hours before battle, Brienne of Tarth becomes a knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Arya Stark and Gendry have sex, Theon and Sansa have dinner and Jon Snow gives Daenerys the truth about his Targaryen roots — just in time for the White Walkers to show up at the front door.

Deaths: None

Season 8, Episode 3: "The Long Night"

Directed by: Miguel Sapochnik

Written by: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Airdate: April 28, 2019

Runtime: 82 minutes

Number in series: 70 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: The night is dark and full of terrors, as is your television set and/or viewing tablet of choice; the Dothraki are annihilated in a first fiery wave against the dead, leading to their full-blown assault; dragon-riding Jon and Daenerys fight and fail to kill the Night King; Arya Stark saves the day by killing the White Walkers' commander, but not before some prominent members of the Thrones family take their final bows.

Deaths: Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), various soldiers and the whole White Walker army

Season 8, Episode 4: "The Last of the Starks"

Directed by: David Nutter

Written by: David Benioff and Dan Weiss

Airdate: May 5, 2019

Runtime: 78 minutes

Number in series: 71 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: The Night King is dead, and there was much rejoicing. Hooray! Except the merriment is short-lived. After Gendry earns a name, Brienne and Jaime earns some alone time and Tormund earns a new pet, all eyes shift once again toward King's Landing and the Iron Throne. On her way back for more war, Daenerys loses two precious allies, not to mention her final shreds of mercy, as she prepares to bring fire and fury down upon Cersei and King's Landing.

Deaths: Rhaegal the dragon, Missandei of Naath (Nathalie Emmanuel)

Season 8, Episode 5: "The Bells"

Directed by: Miguel Sapochnik

Written by: David Benioff and Dan Weiss

Airdate: May 12, 2019

Runtime: 80 minutes

Number in series: 72 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: At long last, Daenerys Targaryen reaches King's Landing, and the results are much bloodier than anyone could have ever anticipated. Rather than spare the surrendered city, Dany rains fire upon the people of King's Landing, resulting in one of the deadliest and most harrowing war scenes in all of Game of Thrones. The results? So many corpses, including thousands of nameless individuals, as well as more than a few series regulars.

Deaths: Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), Harry Strickland (Marc Rissmann) and the Golden Company, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) and the Iron Fleet, Maester Qyburn (Anton Lesser), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and an astounding number of innocent lives.

Season 8, Episode 6: "The Iron Throne"

Directed by: David Benioff and Dan Weiss

Written by: David Benioff and Dan Weiss

Airdate: May 19, 2019

Runtime: 80 minutes

Number in series: 73 out of 73

Quick Synopsis: In the aftermath of the King's Landing conquest, Daenerys arrests Tyrion for treason, Tyrion convinces Jon Snow to commit treason against Daenerys, Jon Snow assassinates Daenerys (!!), Drogon burns the Iron Throne down to liquid metal, a council of lords and ladies elect Bran Stark as king (!!!), Sansa becomes Queen in the North, Arya sails off to find what's west of Westeros, Jon Snow returns to the Night's Watch and ultimately treks north of the Wall alongside the Free Folk because his watch is ended — and so is ours.

Deaths: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the Iron Throne

