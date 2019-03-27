'Game of Thrones': HBO Announces Final Season Documentary

Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) will see their stories come to an end when HBO airs the Game of Thrones series finale on May 19 — but the greater narrative behind the historic drama doesn't end there.

HBO has announced a new feature-length documentary called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, set to air May 26, one week following the series finale. Directed by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay and running at two hours, The Last Watch will chronicle the making of the final Game of Thrones season, drawing on Finlay's experiences while embedded on the set for a year.

The documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," according to HBO.

Although not part of the series proper, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch neverthelessadds an additional two hours to fans' final season viewing plans. What's more, it stands to pull the curtain back on some of the season's greatest mysteries and filmmaking secrets, thanks to "unprecedented access" to the cast and crew who have brought the Seven Kingdoms to life for nearly a decade.

Outside of The Last Watch, the final season of Thrones will span six episodes and roughly 432 minutes total, just a few minutes shy of the seventh season's cumulative runtime; an impressive feat, considering season seven boasted an additional episode. The final four installments of Thrones will all clock in at nearly 90 minutes a piece. Creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss directed the series finale, with the other four episodes split across directors Miguel Sapochnik ("The Battle of the Bastards") and David Nutter ("The Rains of Castamere"). The final season premieres April 14 on HBO.

