'Game of Thrones' Final Season Trailer Promises Fire, Blood and Ice Cold War in Episode 2

Old feuds are reignited and an ancient war comes to Winterfell in the next episode of HBO's fantasy series.

[This story contains spoilers for the final season premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones, "Winterfell."]

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has returned to Winterfell, years and years after pushing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of a window. What kind of judgment does he face for that horrific act? The answer lies off in the near future — as does Jaime's reckoning with another deadly aspect of his legacy: killing Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) father, the Mad King Aerys, an act for which Jaime forever became known as the Kingslayer.

In the trailer for the second episode of the final Game of Thrones season, HBO reveals Jaime in the thick of Winterfell, standing trial before Daenerys and several other gathered parties. Looks like Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei (Lena Headey) aren't the only ones in the family who will end the series with courtroom experience under their belts — and based on Daenerys' ferocity, Jaime may not follow in his siblings' footsteps by surviving his brush with judgment.

"When I was a child," she tells him, "my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered my father — about all the things we would do to that man."

There may not be much time for a trial after all. The trailer quickly shifts focus to Daenerys dealing with Sansa (Sophie Turner), clearly not the biggest fan of the Mother of Dragons — and both of them are even less fond of another monarch: Cersei. The two women stare each other down, in clear judgment of one another for their past decisions to believe in the Lion Queen.

Of course, Cersei won't matter much compared to the other royal party baring down on Winterfell: the Night King, along with his Army of the Dead. Near the end of the trailer, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) has returned to Winterfell, with bad tidings for Jon Snow (Kit Harington): the White Walkers are swiftly approaching, and will be upon the heart of the North before long.

"How long do we have?" Jon asks. Tormund's discouraging answer: "Before the sun comes up tomorrow."

Discouraging for the army of the living, but highly exciting for the Game of Thrones audience, as the trailer concludes with several cast members running across Winterfell, getting the castle prepared for the Night King's imminent arrival. The biggest battle sequence in Thrones history isn't one week away — but if this trailer is any indication? It's two weeks away. Prepare accordingly.

Follow THR.com/GameOfThrones for more coverage, and familiarize yourselves with what's at stake for each of the major characters in the final season by reading through our Final Path series:

1. Jon Snow

2. Daenerys Targaryen

3. Tyrion Lannister

4. Cersei Lannister

5. Jaime Lannister

6. Sansa Stark

7. Arya Stark

8. Bran Stark

9. Samwell Tarly

10. Theon Greyjoy

11. The Hound

12. Brienne of Tarth

13. Varys

14. Melisandre

15. Davos Seaworth

16. Jorah Mormont

17. Bronn

18. Tormund Giantsbane

19. Beric Dondarrion

20. The Dragons

21. The Night King

22. Across the World of Ice and Fire

23. Final Predictions