'Game of Thrones': HBO Reveals Running Times of Final Season Episodes

Game of Thrones fans are counting the hours until the series returns for its final season on April 14. Now, they can count something else: the exact length of the six remaining episodes.

HBO has revealed run times for the shortened season eight, clocking in at 432 minutes total. The first two installments of the season will be the shortest, at 54 and 58 minutes respectively. From there, the season balloons out, with its longest episode at an hour and 22 minutes. Episode four runs for an hour and 18 minutes. The final two episodes of the series are both estimated to run for an hour and 20 minutes each.

For years, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss have referred to their Game of Thrones vision as a 70-hour film. With the final season runtime now revealed, the final "film" in the series will play in a binge at a little over seven hours — shorter than most of the other seasons, but not by much. Indeed, it's just barely shorter than season seven, which logged in at approximately 440 minutes and had an additional episode to spare over the final six-episode run. An eight-minute difference with only six episodes as opposed to seven? It's fair to say the final stories of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rest will be action-packed indeed.

The full episode runtimes:

Season 8, Episode 1

Debut date: Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, Episode 2

Debut date: Sunday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, Episode 3

Debut date: Sunday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22

Season 8, Episode 4

Debut date: Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, Episode 5

Debut date: Sunday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, Episode 6

Debut date: Sunday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

