'Game of Thrones' Podcast: 5 Fatal Final Season Theories

Welcome back to Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's new podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows — starting with Game of Thrones, the HBO fantasy series set to begin the end of its run with a final season premiere April 14.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of Westeros. What are the circumstances that brought Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and the Seven Kingdoms' other various heroes and villains into their current conflicts? Look no further than Series Regular for the answers to those questions and more, as the final season unfolds.

For its second installment, Series Regular takes advantage of one last preseason opportunity to launch forth some theories and predictions about the end of Game of Thrones. Who will live? Who will die? Who will die, only to live again? After listening to our first podcast and getting caught up on the final season's stakes, dig into week two of Series Regular for a much deeper dive into the nitty-gritty of the Seven Kingdoms.

Topics on this week's show include:

1. The Iron Throne. There are three top contenders for the top seat in Westeros: current occupant Cersei Lannister, secret heir Jon Snow, and warrior queen Daenerys Targaryen. Which of these three candidates will win out over the others? Just as importantly, will there even be an Iron Throne when all is said and done? Discussion begins at the 2:00 mark.

2. Deaths in the Fire. Many people will die in the final season of Game of Thrones, though it's anyone's guess as to who or how. Luckily for our prediction purposes those sadly for our hearts, two characters' fates are all but sealed, thanks to a scene from season seven: the Red Woman Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and Varys the Spider (Conleth Hill). How will these two royal advisors fall in the final season? Theories are posited at the 7:00 mark.

3. No One Will Die. Perhaps we should clarify what we mean when we say "No One." It's not that the final season will end bloodlessly; it's that a woman who once went by the name "No One" will not make it out of Thrones alive. With a heavy heart, our forecast for the fate of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is a grim one indeed, her late night talk show jokes notwithstanding. Find out why we're worried about Arya at the 11:30 mark.

4. The Clegane Bowl. If there's one final season event everyone's expecting, it's the big battle between the brothers Clegane. There's simply no chance Thrones ends without blood spilling between Sandor "The Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann) and his elder sibling Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Björnsson), though exactly how it plays out? Anybody's guess. Our guess comes in at the 15:12 mark.

5. Night Fall. The White Walkers are sure to devastate the realms of men before the end of Thrones, but will the Night King actually emerge victorious? The odds aren't in his favor from a storytelling perspective, especially because Thrones has already offered up some clues as to how the Army of the Dead's high general will ultimately fall. Listen to the theory at the 21:15 mark.

