'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere Mistakenly Posts Early on DirecTV

The first episode of the much-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, but some lucky fans got their hands on it early. Hours before the premiere, the episode was live for some users on DirecTV Now, before it was taken down.

Reports first surfaced that the episode was on the AT&T-owned service around 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, with some users reporting that they received a push notification that the episode was ready to be viewed.

"Apparently our system was as excited as we are for Game of Thrones tonight and gave a few DirecTV Now customers early access to the episode by mistake. When we became aware of the error, we immediately fixed it and we look forward to tuning in this evening," a rep for AT&T said.

AT&T also now owns HBO.

The episode, which was directed by David Nutter and written by Dave Hill, has a runtime of 54 minutes. The eighth and final season of HBO's monstrous hit will bring an end to the stories of the inhabitants of Westeros and bring resolution to the series' biggest unanswered question — who will sit upon the Iron Throne?

So PSA. Tonight's #GamesOfThrones premiere dropped hours and hours early on Direct TV so BE CAREFUL ONLINE FOR TWITTER IS DARK AND FULL OF SPOILERS. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) April 14, 2019