'Game of Thrones' Final Season Trailer: The Winter War Is Here

Like winter, the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones is finally here.

After months of lightly teasing out the six remaining episodes, HBO has finally launched its official full trailer for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale. What fates await Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and the rest when season eight begins on April 14? The answers rest in the future, but the guessing game can now escalate thanks to the trailer's arrival.

Watch the trailer:

The final season of Game of Thrones springs forth from the minds of creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, both of whom are set to direct the series finale. Additionally, Thrones veterans David Nutter ("The Rains of Castamere") and Miguel Sapochnik ("Battle of the Bastards") joined the final season directing effort. Regarding Sapochnik's memorably epic battle sequences, both Benioff and Weiss have promised the final season will top his work, and then some.

"In terms of sheer scope, there is a lot in this season that outstrips the 'Battle of the Bastards' sequence so expertly directed by Miguel Sapochnik," the pair previously told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint interview. "We can say this without feeling bad, since most of it was also expertly directed by Miguel Sapochnik."

"We always knew this had to be a story that ended when it was time for it to end, and not one that got dragged out until it had worn out its welcome," they added. "We knew this moment was coming, but it's still impossible to prepare yourself fully for it. We're dealing with it piecemeal as we finish up the season. We're also in a tremendous amount of denial. Six months from now, you'll probably find us both wandering down Sunset Boulevard in our Game of Thrones crew jackets, wearing headphones, muttering notes to an assistant director who isn't there."

With six episodes remaining, countless plot threads remain up in the air. Jon Snow and Daenerys both sealed the deal on their romance, but how will that play out when they learn about their shared family history? The Night King is on his way, barreling down toward the great wall of Westeros, but what will happen if Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her forces reach Winterfell first? Everyone wants to know who will sit upon the Iron Throne (indeed, HBO has offered a litany of possibilities), but will anyone still be alive to rule from King's Landing when all is said and done? Those answers and more lie ahead when Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

Follow THR.com/GameOfThrones for more coverage.