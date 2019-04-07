This Week in TV: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fosse/Verdon,' 'The Code' (But Mostly 'Game of Thrones')

The final season of HBO's biggest series ever headlines the premieres and finales for the week of April 8.

A new adaptation of a classic novel, an exploration of one of Broadway's most famous relationships and an offbeat streaming comedy … will all take a back seat to Game of Thrones, which begins its final run on HBO in the week of April 8.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On cable …

Final season: Game of Thrones, HBO's biggest series ever, begins its final run of six episodes, with huge stakes for nearly every major character still standing. Will Westeros fall to the Night King? Who will control the Iron Throne when all is said and done? And will procrastinating viewers try to cram all 67 previous episodes in before the season eight premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14? (That, incidentally, would involve watching 9-plus hours per day in the next seven days.)

New: FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon (10 p.m. Tuesday) delves into the professional and personal relationship between choreographer and director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Rockwell and Williams shine, says THR's review, even if other elements aren't immediately there.

Returning: Season three of The Bold Type premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform.

On broadcast …

New: The Code is the latest military-focused procedural on CBS, this one focusing on members of the Marine Corps who work in the Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico, Va. It premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday following NCIS before moving to Mondays starting April 15.

Also new: PBS presents an adaptation of Victor Hugo's Les Miserables (9 p.m. Sunday, April 14) that ditches musical numbers in favor of returning nuance to a story that spans decades, says THR critic Daniel Fienberg. Dominic West and David Oyelowo head the cast.

Finales: The season ends this week for Splitting Up Together (9:30 p.m. Tuesday, ABC), Fam (9:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS), Fresh Off the Boat (8 p.m. Friday, ABC), Speechless (8:30 p.m. Friday, ABC) and God Friended Me (8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, CBS).

On streaming …

New: Special (Friday, Netflix), created by and starring Will & Grace writer Ryan O'Connell, tells the story of a gay man with mild cerebral palsy "who gets to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants." The comedy counts The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons among its executive producers.

Also new: Bear Grylls gets interactive in You vs. Wild (Wednesday, Netflix); Jaime King stars in Black Summer (Thursday, Netflix), a prequel to Syfy's now-canceled Z Nation.

In case you missed it …

Season two of The Tick finds the titular blue crime fighter (Peter Serafinowicz) and sidekick Arthur (Griffin Newman) being elevated to actual superhero status and being admitted to government-run superhero agency AEGIS. It's streaming now on Amazon.