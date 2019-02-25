'Game of Thrones' Collectible Series Brings Winter to Baseball

Winter is coming for America's favorite pastime.

A new Game of Thrones bobblehead series is on its way, merging the worlds of Westeros and Major League Baseball. Manufactured by FOCO and officially licensed by HBO and MLB, the Game of Thrones bobblehead series features characters and settings from the award-winning fantasy series, and represents all 30 MLB teams. For the first series of bobbleheads, three styles from the Seven Kingdoms are featured: the coveted Iron Throne, the deadly Ice Dragon, and the even deadlier Night King.

The Iron Throne depicts MLB stars and mascots sitting upon the highest seat of power in Game of Thrones lore, wielding a sword and sitting beside banners studded with Thrones imagery and MLB logos. The Night King, meanwhile, only reps the Army of the Dead in the actual television series, but for the bobblehead series, can be seen wearing armor representing any MLB team, as well as an ice baseball bat and a miniature ice dragon based on his undead steed. Indeed, the ice dragon Viserion himself has a bobblehead of his own, rounding out the first series of three.

"As fans of the Game of Thrones series, FOCO is thrilled to partner with HBO and MLB to launch these unique cross licensed bobbleheads," says Matthew Katz, licensing manager at FOCO."Fans now have the chance to bring together the Seven Kingdoms and the 30 MLB teams, and we are sure everyone will be excited to collect these special bobbleheads."

The first series, limited out of 2,019 pieces, is currently available for preorder at FOCO.com as well as at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Additional Game of Thrones bobbleheads are expected to be announced soon.

