'Game of Thrones' Podcast: The Daenerys Moment That Could Have Changed Everything

This week's 'Winter Was Here' podcast focuses on season three, episode seven, 'The Bear and the Maiden Fair.'

[This story contains full spoilers through seven seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones.]

For years, Game of Thrones fans waited impatiently for the Westeros arrival of Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons. (Apologies for the word soup, but season three's seventh episode, "The Bear and the Maiden Fair," marks the first time Missandei announces her best friend and queen in such spectacular fashion.) It took six full seasons before Dany finally landed on the shores of Dragonstone, ready for her conquest — but had she made a different choice in season three, everything could have changed.

During her scene in "The Bear and the Maiden Fair," Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) entertains an envoy from Yunkai, who implores her to abandon her developing conquest of Slaver's Bay in favor of turning her attention toward the Seven Kingdoms. The Yunkish master, Razal mo Eraz, makes a compelling offer: a ship literally filled with gold, as well as the promise of as many ships as she requires to make her trek across the Narrow Sea. All of these assets and more were on offer to Daenerys, if only she stopped her Essos conquest at Astapor.

Of course, we know things went very differently for the future Queen of Meereen. And while it would have been enormously satisfying for Dany to arrive in Westeros in the immediate aftermath of the upcoming Red Wedding, would it have been the better move for the Dragon Queen?

That's one of the topics in debate this week on "Winter Was Here," the Game of Thrones rewatch podcast collaboration between The Hollywood Reporter and Post Show Recaps. Topics in our latest episode of the show include:

• Whether or not Dany should have accepted Yunkai's peace offering;

• How Jon Snow (Kit Harington) calls his shot regarding the fate awaiting Ygritte (Rose Leslie);

• The legend of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), such as it is;

• A continued eye on season three's increasingly brutal Red Wedding preparations;

• Everything wrong with the Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) storyline, summed up in one word: "Bruni";

• And more!

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

