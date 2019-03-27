'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds 5 More to Cast

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel pilot has added five more actors to what is becoming a very large cast.

The addition of Marquis Rodriguez (Netflix's When They See Us), John Simm (Doctor Who, Life on Mars), Richard McCabe (Harlots), John Heffernan (Collateral) and Dixie Egerickx to the cast brings the total number of series regulars to 16 — suggesting that the prequel will not shy away from the epic scale that's a trademark of Game of Thrones.

As has been the case with most of the rest of the cast, HBO is mum on the characters the new additions will play. The only bit of character description thus far is that lead Naomi Watts will play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret."

The cast also includes Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (Guerrilla), Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Black Mirror), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (To the Bone), Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald) and Miranda Richardson (The Crying Game, World Without End).

The prequel is set thousands of years before Game of Thrones (whose final season premieres April 14) and will chronicle the world's descent from the Age of Heroes to its darkest hour. HBO's logline for the pilot continues, "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it's not the story we think we know."

The pilot is based on a story by George R.R. Martin — whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels are the source material for Game of Thrones — and Jane Goldman, who wrote the teleplay and will serve as showrunner. Both will serve as executive producers along with current Game of Thrones producer Vince Gerardis, pilot director SJ Clarkson, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Daniel Zelman and Sara Lee Hess. Chris Symes is a co-EP.

The prequel is is the first of several potential series set in the world of Westeros to move forward at HBO beyond the script phase. In May 2017, a multitude of writers were revealed by the pay cabler to be working on what Martin himself has described as "successor shows." Those writers include Goldman, Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Brian Helgeland (Legend), Carly Wray (Westworld) and Game of Thrones veteran Bryan Cogman. Game of Thrones creators and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are not involved in the successor show effort, focusing instead on the parent show's final episodes.

