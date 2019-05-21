'Game of Thrones' Series Finale: George R.R. Martin Weighs in on the End

The mastermind behind 'A Song of Ice and Fire' gives his two cents about "The Iron Throne."

[This story contains spoilers for the series finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne."]

In "The Iron Throne," Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss ended their adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, writing and directing the series finale themselves. The end of an era, to be sure — but not the end, as Martin is all too quick to point out.

As is Martin's wont, the author took to his personal blog as a means of addressing the Game of Thrones conclusion. The HBO fantasy series' ending, in which Jon Snow (Kit Harington) kills Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) while Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) assumes the crown, may or may not be the same ending Martin has in mind for his series of novels. At this point, fans simply do not know, as Martin has not yet finished the last two books in his planned seven-novel series.

"How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different" writes Martin. "Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

"I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget," he adds. "They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I'm done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I'll add them."

Additionally, as Martin points out, Game of Thrones killed certain characters from A Song of Ice and Fire earlier than their deaths in the book series, some of whom may never die at all. What's more, the TV adaptation failed to include certain key characters from the novels, including a princess of Dorne named Arianne Martell, the undead version of Catelyn Stark known as Lady Stoneheart, and many more.

"Book or show, which will be the 'real' ending? It's a silly question," writes Martin. "How about this? I'll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the Internet."

In his comments on the ending, Martin stresses that he won't reveal a publication date for The Winds of Winter, the next planned installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The most recent edition, A Dance With Dragons, was released in the summer of 2011, shortly after the first season of Game of Thrones.

"I don't think it should be the final season," Martin previously told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking at the New York City world premiere of the final Game of Thrones season premiere. "But here we are. It seems to me we just started last week. Has it been longer than that? The time has passed by in a blur."

Read all of THR's Final Path series, featuring character-by-character predictions:

1. Jon Snow

2. Daenerys Targaryen

3. Tyrion Lannister

4. Cersei Lannister

5. Jaime Lannister

6. Sansa Stark

7. Arya Stark

8. Bran Stark

9. Samwell Tarly

10. Theon Greyjoy

11. The Hound

12. Brienne of Tarth

13. Varys

14. Melisandre

15. Davos Seaworth

16. Jorah Mormont

17. Bronn

18. Tormund Giantsbane

19. Beric Dondarrion

20. The Dragons

21. The Night King

22. Across the World of Ice and Fire

23. Final Predictions

Follow THR.com/GameOfThrones for continuing coverage all season long.