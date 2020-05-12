‘Game of Thrones’ Breakout to Star in Reality Competition (Exclusive)

May is proving to be a good month for The Mountain.

Hafthor Björnsson, the Icelandic weightlifter best known for playing Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, is following up his recent deadlifting world record (1,104.52 pounds on May 2) with a competition series.

Beat the Mountain, a competition of strength and endurance, is currently in the works at Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios. The project is described as a challenge that pits powerful, adept athletes against one another to fight it out in unique bouts. Ultimately, the top performer will have the opportunity to go head-to-head against Björnsson. Spoke Studios is taking the project to market.

“Thor’s incredible deadlift last weekend made news around the world and rallied millions to share in a stunning athletic achievement,” said Wheelhouse Group CCO Wheelhouse Entertainment president Eric Wattenberg. “While he’s definitely one of a kind, we see this show as inspiration for anyone that wants to push boundaries or cheer on those who do. No doubt Thor is built to move mountains, but he’s also a disciplined team player and a super-nice guy. We’re excited to partner with him on this new series and to see his fan base expand.”

Beating the Mountain does not sound like the easiest task. Björnsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, stands at 6’9” and currently weighs 450 pounds. His recent deadlifting win topped the previous record by more than two pounds.