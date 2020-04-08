Garry Marshall Tribute Special Set at ABC

It will air May 12 on the network.

ABC is commemorating the life of Garry Marshall.

The Disney-owned broadcast network on Wednesday announced it would air The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, a two-hour special featuring interviews with a number of stars the producer worked with during his legendary career.

Set to air Tuesday, May 12 from 8-10 p.m., Marshall's family and friends will share their favorite memories of the man who created some of television's most iconic shows (ABC's Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy) and directed scores of memorable features (Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, Beaches.

Marshall died in July 2016 from complications of pneumonia following a stroke. He was 81.

"Garry famously said, 'I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.' And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” said John Scheinfeld, executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. "Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now."

Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman); Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler (Happy Days); Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean (Laverne & Shirley); Pam Dawber (Mork & Mindy); Barbara Hershey (Beaches); and Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine (The Princess Diaries) will participate in the special. Jimmy Kimmel, Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos will also make appearances. Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, will also share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.

Scheinfeld wrote and directed the special, which is produced by Crew Neck Productions. Watch a promo for the special, below. (All interviews were completed between June and November 2019.)

Specials, both previously recorded and live-from-home, have been in increasing demand as broadcast networks look to fill holes on their primetime schedules to help fill the voids created by unproduced scripted and unscripted episodes that were impacted by the near industry-wide production shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis.