Gary Newman Books First Post-Fox Job

The former network and studio chief has joined investment firm Attention Capital as an adviser on investment and acquisition opportunities.

A year after he was ousted as the head of broadcast network Fox, Gary Newman has lined up his next act.

The former Fox Broadcasting Co. chairman and CEO has joined investment firm Attention Capital (alongside former Alexander Wang CEO Lisa Gersh) as an executive partner. In his new role, Newman — who also has experience running a studio during his time at the helm of 20th TV — will serve as an adviser on investment and acquisition opportunities.

"I’m thrilled by the opportunity to leverage his insights on content curation and technologies that help companies monetize and measure human attention," Attention Capital co-founder Ashlyn Gentry said Tuesday.

Newman and Gersh will work with Attention Capital founders Gentry, Nick Bell and former Fox Networks Group president of ad revenue Joe Marchese on deals and transactions.

Attention Capital is a media and tech company whose goal is to acquire and build brands positioned to grow. The company recently teamed with James Murdoch-led Lupa Systems to acquire a stake in Tribeca Film Festival parent company Tribeca Enterprises.

The new gig reunites Newman with Marchese after the duo worked together during their time at Fox.

Newman was pushed out at Fox in October 2018 when the Murdochs tapped former AMC president Charlie Collier to lead the new independent Fox Entertainment as CEO. Newman remained at the helm of Fox until Disney's $71.3 billion asset acquisition closed, untethering the broadcast network from its studio for the first time in decades. Newman's longtime exec partner at Fox and 20th TV, Dana Walden, went to Disney. That ended one of the longest executive partnerships in TV. Collier's hiring was considered a shock to many as Newman was, at the time, in talks for a new role with the indie broadcaster.

During his two decades with Fox, he developed hits including This Is Us, Glee, 24, The Simpsons, American Horror Story, The Americans and Homeland, among others.