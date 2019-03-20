Late-Night Producer Gavin Purcell Signs Overall With Universal Television

Gavin Purcell has landed at Universal Television, signing an overall deal with the studio that will see him exclusively developing unscripted and scripted projects.

The veteran of late-night, who most recently served as showrunner on Sarah Silverman’s Hulu effort I Love You America, has a history with the studio — previously serving as both writer and producer on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. There, he led all aspects of on-air production and focused on the show’s popular interactive elements.

“Gavin’s experience in late night and throughout the digital space adds a fresh creative voice to our slate as his talent for bridging genres and platforms makes him the perfect creator for today’s content landscape,” said Meredith Ahr, NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president. “We are all big fans of his work and can’t wait to have him as part of the Universal Television team.”

Purcell is repped by UTA and attorney Jeanne Newman.