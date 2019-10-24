'Gen:Lock' Renewed for Season 2 as HBO Max, Rooster Teeth Set First Partnership

HBO Max and corporate sibling Rooster Teeth are sharing content.

In a first-of-its-kind move, Rooster Teeth's mecha animated series gen:Lock has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max. The streaming platform will have a first window for the series featuring a voice cast that includes Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams and David Tennant. Rooster Teeth, which like HBO Max is also owned by WarnerMedia, will premiere the new season 90 days later on its Rooster Teeth for First members.

The move arrives six months after season one of the half-hour series launched on Rooster Teeth and five months after Rooster Teeth parent company Otter Media was realigned and folded in to WarnerMedia Group and its CEO, Tony Goncalves, was promoted to lead product and development at HBO Max. The longtime AT&T and DirecTV exec reports directly to WarnerMedia and HBO Max chairman Bob Greenblatt. The new platform and window structure Season one had a second window (featuring edited down episodes) on WarnerMedia-owned Adult Swim, as part of its Toonami programming block where it ranked among its more popular offerings.



"We’re beyond excited to be producing a second season of gen:Lock for HBO Max,” said Matt Hullum, co-founder and chief content officer at Rooster Teeth. “[HBO Max senior vp animation] Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max have been incredibly supportive in the development process, and we’re thrilled to be working closely with them on this project. We were blown away by the response to the first season of this show, both by the Rooster Teeth community and the Adult Swim audience, and cannot wait to bring it to more fans of action, sci-fi, and mecha animation.”

Gen:Lock is the latest animated offering to be set up at HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-backed streaming platform expected to debut in the spring at a cost of around $15 a month. It joins Adventure Time, a reimagined version of Aaron McGruder's The Boondocks, adult-focused Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and Little Ellen, a kids-focused shortform series about a young Ellen DeGeneres.