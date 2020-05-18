'Gentefied' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its Latinx dramedy Gentefied for a second season.

The streamer has ordered eight more episodes of the show, based on a digital series of the same title. The pickup comes just shy of three months after Gentefied's Feb. 21 premiere.

The series, which counts America Ferrera among its executive producers, centers on three Mexican-American cousins (Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria and Carlos Santos) chasing the American dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Joaquín Cosio) and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy navigates themes like identity, class and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents — and settles once and for all how to pronounce "Latinx."

Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, both first-generation Chicano writers, created both the Netflix show and the digital series on which it's based. They executive produce with Charles D. King, Ferrera, Teri Weinberg, Kim Roth and Aaliyah Williams.

To celebrate the second-season renewal, the cast and creators of Gentefied will hold a virtual table read Wednesday on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel. George Lopez (who has a Netflix comedy special set for release in June) will host the event, which will raise awareness for Proyecto Pastoral, a nonprofit in L.A.'s Boyle Heights neighborhood that has devoted its entire organization to address the impact of COVID-19 on the low-income residents and families it serves.

Gentefied joins a list of recent Netflix renewals that includes Ricky Gervais' After Life, Locke & Key, Lost in Space (for a third and final season), Atypical (also for a final season) and the unscripted shows Love Is Blind and The Circle.