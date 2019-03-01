Geoffrey Owens, Justin Bartha Join Syfy Slasher-Movie Satire

The two actors have signed on to the Lorne Michaels-produced '(Future) Cult Classic.'

After filling out its teen cast, Syfy's pilot (Future) Cult Classic has added some grown-ups to the mix.

Geoffrey Owens and Justin Bartha have joined the Lorne Michaels-produced show, in which a serial killer obsessed with 1990s slasher films stalks a group of teens in a near-future world where violent crime is all but nonexistent.

The pilot, set 18 years in the future, centers on a group of teenagers whose community is rocked by a serial killer obsessed with '90s slasher films. The teens realize they're being targeted and decide to track down the killer themselves, before it's too late.

Owens will play Detective Moscowitz, an old-school cop out of his element in a tech-based society. Although he's rusty, his instincts quickly return when an old-school string of murders shocks his community.

The former Cosby Show regular made headlines in 2018 when a photo of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey was published online as a way of job-shaming. It had the opposite effect, with fellow actors and others in the industry rallying to his support. He has since recurred on The Haves and the Have Nots for OWN and booked guest roles on NCIS: New Orleans and Billions.

Bartha (The Good Fight, The Hangover movies) will play Jeff, the father of lead character Bree (Emily Alyn Lind) and a formerly successful true-crime novelist whose career has dried up due to the fact that murder has been virtually eradicated. What's been good for society has been bad for him and his family, leaving him in a desperate place despite his outwardly spirited demeanor.

(Future) Cult Classic is one of two pilots Syfy ordered recently. The other, Cipher, follows a 13-year-old video game junkie whose brain is accidentally implanted with secret military technology. The cable network is also in development on a Chucky TV series based on the Child's Play horror movies.

Shay Hatten wrote the pilot, which comes from Universal Content Productions and Michaels' Broadway Video. Tim Kirkby (Veep) will direct the pilot and executive produce with Broadway Video.

Syfy is in the midst of rebuilding its scripted roster following the cancellations of Nightflyers, Z Nation and Channel Zero. The cabler just picked up Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, and has the fifth and final season of Killjoys, Deadly Class, The Purge, Krypton, Happy and The Magicians and acquisitions Van Helsing and Wynonna Earp. The future of the latter is unclear as producers IDW Entertainment are struggling to mount the funds to begin production on the previously announced fourth season.