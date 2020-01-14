George Cheeks Exits NBCUniversal Studio Post

The news arrives three months after he was plucked from his role as NBC's co-chairman of entertainment to be Bonnie Hammer's No. 2 at the company's merged studios.

George Cheeks' tenure at NBCUniversal is coming to an abrupt end.

Three months after he was plucked from his role as co-chairman of entertainment at NBC to serve as Bonnie Hammer's No. 2 at the company's combined studio operation, he is exiting the company. Sources say Cheeks has another role lined up, though it's unclear what that is at this time.

Cheeks, who joined NBC in 2012, had been a rising star within the company. He tapped to run the broadcast network (alongside current chairman Paul Telegdy) following Bob Greenblatt's departure in September 2018. After a year on the job, Hammer brought the well-known deal-maker with her when she moved from overseeing NBCUniversal's forthcoming streamer, Peacock.

NBCU merged its two core studios — cable-focused Universal Content Studios and broadcast-leaning Universal Television — in October. Cheeks was tapped vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, reporting to Hammer. He continued to report to Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment chairman who will exit the company later this year.

The role returned Cheeks to his studio roots after a year running NBC alongside Telegdy. Before being tapped to help replace Greenblatt, Cheeks had been serving as co-president of UCP and unscripted sibling Wilshire Studios as well as president of late-night programming at NBC Entertainment. He was promoted in January 2018 to run UCP and Wilshire following Jeff Wachtel's departure. Cheeks already had oversight of business affairs for NBCU's cable arm on top of his role overseeing NBC's late-night programming, the latter of which reported directly to Greenblatt. At the time, Cheeks stepped down as president of business operations for the network. NBC instead divided production and business affairs into their respective homes on the scripted and alternative sides. Cheeks had long been considered a rising star at NBC after joining the network in 2012.

The news comes mere days before NBCUniversal is poised to unveil streamer Peacock during a massive presentation to investors on Thursday in New York.

Deadline was first to report the Cheeks news.