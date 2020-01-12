'George of the Jungle,' 'Lassie' Animated Series Set for CBS All Access

CBS All Access is rebooting three classic kids' series with a hand from DreamWorks Animation.

The latter's Classic Media will produce new versions of Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo for the streaming platform. The three shows will bolster a lineup of children's programming on CBS All Access, which also recently added Nickelodeon content to its lineup. All three shows are set to premiere Jan. 17.

"We've seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming," said Marc DeBevoise chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and president and CEO of CBS Interactive. "Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families."

The additions come as CBS All Access is expanding its kid-centric offerings with the addition of Nickelodeon content. In a deal announced just before CBS Corp. and Nick's parent, Viacom, merged in December, CBS All Access has added series including The Legend of Korra, Sam & Cat and Danny Phantom, with more to come.

The streamer made a separate deal in August with studios Boat Rocker and WildBrain to air new seasons of Danger Mouse and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, along with library episodes of The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Bob the Builder, Heathcliff, Inspector Gadget and Madeline.

"Bringing children's programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers, and now for their children as well," DeBevoise said at the time of the Nickelodeon deal. "We're bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children's programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon."