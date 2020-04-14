George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth Share Coronavirus Experiences on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"He brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rockstar," Wentworth said of her husband's caretaker abilities.

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth gave updates on their health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus while virtually appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC News' chief anchor revealed the news of his positive test result Monday on Good Morning America, having been tested after his wife contracted the virus. Speaking with Kimmel from his home, Stephanopoulos said while experienced minor symptoms, his wife "was in bed for a couple of weeks."

"I've never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," the anchor told Kimmel. He previously shared on GMA that he is "one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic."

Stephanopoulos has continued to work from home and film in his dining room, to which Kimmel joked he doesn't have his usual makeup team — "one for your hair, and one for each eyebrow."

Alongside his GMA role, Stephanopoulos has played caretaker for his wife who made a guest appearance to share her own experiences with COVID-19. Wentworth was confined to her bedroom for 16 days while ill. When asked how well her husband did in his new at-home healthcare role, Wentworth joked, "He didn't have to like bathe me or anything."

"He brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rockstar," she added.

Wentworth said that while battling COVID-19, her priority was "getting healthy" and her days were spent "basically sleeping and taking Tylenol PM." There was also plenty of time to watch all of Mad Men. "In my delirium, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me," she said by a chuckling Stephanopoulos.

Kimmel has asked those appearing on the show to choose a charity to spotlight, and the couple opted for RIP Medical Debt, which allows donors to help forgive medical debt for individuals, families and veterans across the country.