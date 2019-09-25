'Ghost Rider' Drama From Marvel TV Dead at Hulu

Gabriel Luna was poised to reprise his role from 'Agents of SHIELD' in the former straight-to-series order.

Ghost Rider will not ride again.

Disney-owned Hulu has opted to scrap its live-action Marvel drama some four months after the project was picked up straight to series at the streamer, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sources note creative issues stalled the series that was to feature Gabriel Luna reprising the fan-favorite role from ABC's fellow Marvel drama Agents of SHIELD.

Ghost Rider revolved around anti-hero Robbie Reyes, who, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields. Ghost Rider was to be executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda (Justified), who was to serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski (Agents of SHIELD, Lost) and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb.



Ghost Rider was one of two live-action Marvel dramas that was ordered straight to series at Hulu in May. The other, Helstrom, is still moving forward. That series also hails from Zbyszewski and Loeb. Both shows were to exist in the same universe as Hulu sought to build an interconnected live-action Marvel universe similar to the original franchise at Netflix. Both shows were from ABC Signature Studios.



The Luna-led Ghost Rider was to be the third Marvel live-action series at Hulu, joining Runaways from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Additionally, Hulu also has an The Luna-led Ghost Rider was to be the third Marvel live-action series at Hulu, joining Runaways from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Additionally, Hulu also has an interconnected animated Marvel slate that includes comedies MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show, Howard the Duck and team-up special The Offenders. (The latter title should be considered a dig at Netflix, whose live-action miniseries team-up was called The Defenders.)