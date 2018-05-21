Giancarlo Giannini Added to George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

Actor Giancarlo Giannini has been added to the cast of George Clooney's Catch-22, the limited series based on the seminal novel by Joseph Heller. The series will debut on Hulu in the U.S., on Sky Atlantic in Italy and Channel 4 in the U.K in 2019.

One of Italy's top actors, Giannini was nominated for an Oscar for Lina Wertmuller's 1975 classic Seven Beauties, but he may be best known to American audiences for his roles in 007 films including Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale.

Set in Italy during World War II, the satirical Catch-22 tells the story of a U.S. Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his military duty to return home. He's stuck in the miliary's ominous "catch-22," where an airman who feels mentally unfit to fly can avoid service, but anyone who applies to stop flying is considered sane enough to keep going.

Catch-22 is being co-produced by Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures, Sky Italia and Channel 4.

Luke Davis and David Michod co-wrote the six-episode series. Clooney will co-direct along with Ellen Kuras and Grant Heslov. And all five are co-producing with Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

Clooney also will star, along with Christopher Abbott, Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler. Giannini will play the role of Marcello, the owner of a brothel in Rome. The debonair character challenges the Americans views on the world.

The series is currently being shot throughout Rome and Sardinia.