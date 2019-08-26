Gift-Wrapping Competition 'Wrap Battle' Set at Freeform

The Disney-owned cable network is adding an original series to its mix of holiday programming.

Freeform is adding an original competition series to its mix of holiday programming.

The Disney-owned cable network has started production on Wrap Battle, a six-episode series that aims to determine the best gift-wrapper in America. Sheryl Underwood (The Talk) will host, with Carson Kressley (Bravo's Get a Room) and Wanda Wen — founder of stationery and luxury paper brand Soolip — serving as judges.

Guest judges include Broadway producer Candy Spelling — the widow of producer Aaron Spelling, known for having a room just for gift wrapping in their L.A. mansion — Sandra Lee, Good Trouble's Sherry Cola, Grown-ish's Diggy Simmons, Lala Kent and designer Sabrina Soto

The winner will receive $50,000 and a chance to design their own custom holiday wrapping paper to be sold at Paper Source stores. They'll also get to showcase their talent at a holiday installation at The SoNo Collection in Connecticut.

The series is set to premiere in the winter. Freeform annually puts forth a bonanza of holiday programming in December as part of its 25 Days of Christmas branding.

Wrap Battle comes from Michael Levitt Productions, with Levitt (Skin Wars, My Life on the D-List) executive producing along with Jill Goularte and Colleen Sands.