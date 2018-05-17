Gillian Anderson to Star in Netflix Dramedy 'Sex Education'

Asa Butterfield will co-star in the British coming-of-age series, which will debut in 2019.

Gillian Anderson has booked her next TV gig.

The X-Files and American Gods alum has been tapped to star in Netflix dramedy Sex Education, the streaming service announced Thursday. Asa Butterfield (Hugo) co-stars.

Sex Education is a British coming-of-age series that follows Otis Thompson (Butterfield), a socially awkward high school virgin who lives with his mother, a sex therapist (Anderson). Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.

Written and created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education will begin production in the U.K. this spring. The series hails from Eleven, with Jamie Campbell, Joel Wilson and Ben Taylor also on board to exec produce. The latter will direct as well.

Sex Education marks Anderson's follow-up role to Fox's The X-Files. The actress said last year she had no further plans to return to the franchise even if creator Chris Carter and Fox offered new stories. Anderson also exited Starz's American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were pushed out. She's repped by WME, Untitled and Independent Talent Group.

Butterfield, meanwhile, counts Ender's Game and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas among his credits. This will be his first series-regular role. He's repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Felker Toczek.