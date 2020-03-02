Gina Torres to Star in 'The Brides' Vampire Drama at ABC

The former 'Suits' star will play one of the title roles in the reimagining of the Dracula story from 'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

ABC's vampire drama The Brides has found one of its title characters in Gina Torres.

The Suits and Firefly alum will star in the pilot, described as a sexy, contemporary reimagining of the Dracula story. The project comes from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and mega-producer Greg Berlanti. It's a co-production of ABC Studios and Warner Bros. TV, where both Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti have big overall deals.

Centered on the three leads, The Brides is a vampire soap with strong horror elements about a trio of empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy and their nontraditional family.

Torres will play Cleo Phillips, the leader of the trio of brides of Dracula. An imperious woman with a queenly manner—understandably, as she was a queen in her former life — she was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer — even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

Torres is coming off Suits spinoff Pearson, which ran for one season on USA. She guest-starred on Riverdale earlier this season; her credits also include the Matrix franchise, Alias, The Catch and Hannibal, among others. She is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

The Brides was initially developed at NBC back in 2015, when it had a script order, before becoming ABC's first formal pilot order of the current cycle. The project fits in with ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke's stated goal of making ABC the No. 1 broadcaster for women again.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti are executive producing with Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter. Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, American Horror Story) will direct and exec produce the pilot.