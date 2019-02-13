Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in 'Desperate Housewives' Creator's CBS All Access Series

In her first series regular role since 'Once Upon a Time' wrapped, the actress will join Lycy Liu in Marc Cherry's 'Why Women Kill.'

Ginnifer Goodwin has booked her TV follow-up role to ABC's Once Upon a Time.

The actress has been tapped to topline CBS All Access' straight-to-series darkly comedic drama Why Women Kill, from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.

The project revolves around three women living in different decades: a housewife in the 1960s, a socialite in the 1980s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Goodwin will star as Beth Ann. Set in 1963, she wants to be the ideal '60s housewife. She is kind, cheerful and warm. But if you get too close, you start to see that she wears a mask to hide her pain. Beth Ann’s whole world revolves around her husband, Rob, and so she is understandably defensive and immediately in denial when told he is having an affair. Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective.

Goodwin joins the previously announced Lucy Liu (Elementary) in the series. Liu will play Simone, an elegant, stylish woman who is the picture of urbane confidence and moves through the world as if it were a delightful movie starring her. Smugly superior, a woman for whom appearances mean everything, she's seemingly happily married to her indulgent husband, Karl, who thinks she's simply fabulous. Despite nagging premonitions, Simone is devastated and her world upended when she learns Karl is cheating on her.

Cherry will executive produce alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer (Empire, Genius) and Francie Calfo. Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis will also exec produce the series and reteam with Cherry after they previously collaborated on an ABC soap starring Reba McEntire that was passed over in 2016. Cherry reunites on Why Women Kill with CBS All Access executive vp originals Julie McNamara, who served as ABC's head of drama and developed Desperate Housewives.

The role expands Goodwin's relationship with CBS All Access after thee actress recently signed on to star in an episode of its Twilight Zone anthology. Her credits include Big Love and an episode of Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. She is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.