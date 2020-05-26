'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' TV Series in the Works at Amazon

The streamer is developing a drama from the company behind 'The Crown' that would center on the Lisbeth Salander character from Stieg Larsson's novels.

Amazon is looking to revive The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

The streamer is developing a project centered on Lisbeth Salander, the character at the center of Stieg Larsson's best-selling Millennium trilogy of crime novels. The potential series comes from Left Bank Pictures (The Crown, Outlander).

Instead of adapting Larsson's novels, however, the show would place the character in today's world, with a new setting, new characters and a new story that's designed to resonate with fans of the original work as well as pull in new viewers.