Giuliana Rancic Returning to 'E! News'

Giuliana Rancic is recommitting to E!, signing on to once again co-host the cable network’s nightly news program.

The 43-year-old media personality has been part of E! special coverage, including awards shows and the recent Royal Wedding, with a focus on the red carpet. She officially resumes a daily gig at the network on Sept. 4, co-hosting the half-hour E! News with Jason Kennedy.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” said Rancic. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Rancic fills the void left by Maria Menounos during the summer of 2017, though Menounos’ exit did not garner nearly as much attention as the one that followed. Catt Sadler, the most prominent E! News heir and one of a number of rotating co-hosts for Kennedy, abruptly quit her job at the end of 2017 when she learned of a dramatic pay disparity between herself and Kennedy. Both sides have since exchanged many words, with E! noting that Sadler and Kennedy had different roles, and Sadler maintaining it was an example of the lack of industry parity for women.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well respected entertainment journalist,” said John Najarian, EVP and GM of news and digital at the network. “As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News. While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most-watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

E! News airs weeknights at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Rancic will continue as co-host of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet.