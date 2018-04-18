'GLOW' Cast Channels 'Flashdance' in Season 2 Teaser

The gorgeous ladies of wrestling are back in a very big away.

GLOW is returning for its second season on Netflix and to mark the launch date announcement (June 29), the cast has glammed up to deliver their Flashdance best for a music video — performed in character — to Michael Sembello’s "Maniac," the tune made famous by the 1983 classic movie.

In the video (which you can watch in the player above), Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin lead their pack of female wrestlers in lip-sync and dance as their star wrestlers, Ruth Wilder and Debbie Egan. Among the 14 woman in the ensemble — all appearing in the video — who are training for the upcoming season are Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn and Kia Stevens. The actresses all perform their own stunts on the show, with Stevens as the only star with any real wrestling experience.

Marc Maron, who plays wrestling coach and GLOW's show-within-a-show director Sam Sylvia, interrupts the girls' fun before they can finish the number to tell them to get back to work. In typical GLOW fashion, however, the women ignore him and resume the song.

The critically acclaimed series, co-created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, released its first 10 episodes last June and was renewed for another 10-episode season shortly after.

GLOW takes its inspiration from the syndicated TV series of the same name that aired in the late 1980s and tells a fictionalized story of the actresses-turned-wrestlers who go on to create the first-ever professional women's wrestling show. The first season developed like an origin story to introduce its characters, led by Brie and Gilpin. Set in 1985 Los Angeles, struggling actress Ruth (Brie) lands a role in GLOW after several humiliating audition attempts. Sam (Maron) then casts her best friend Debbie (Gilpin), a new mom and former soap opera star, when the pair launch their own unscripted wrestling match after Debbie finds out that Ruth had an affair with her husband.

The second season will follow the women as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam, meanwhile, now has a teenage daughter living with him and 20 episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher — and the hair is even bigger.

Season two of GLOW premieres June 29 on Netflix.