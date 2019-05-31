Netflix's 'GLOW' Heads to Las Vegas in First Look at Season 3

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are taking over Sin City.

After a second season finale that put Netflix's acclaimed female wrestling comedy on a bus headed out of Hollywood, Netflix has revealed what GLOW will look like when it re-sets for round three in Las Vegas. The 10-episode third season releases Aug. 9.

The comedy, which was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s, had been set in 1985 Hollywood for seasons one and two. Co-creators and showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch set up the first two years as an origin story to follow how a 15-woman ensemble of actresses-turned-wrestlers — led by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, along with Marc Maron as their coach/director — built GLOW (aka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) as a TV series, with the women finding their strength both in and out of the ring (while also doing their own stunts). At the end of season two, the show within the show gets canceled and the women are last seen boarding a bus to Vegas in a bid to continue their wrestling careers with a live nightly show.

The first look photos released on Friday debut the women of GLOW as the new headliners of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. The new gig follows up on the finale offer from a nightlife impresario (Horatio Sans) to turn GLOW into a live variety-wrestling show.

"We didn’t think Vegas was a purely optimistic place. It’s a place that, at least for us, makes our hair go up on our arms as in, 'Oh no, what’s going to happen there?'" Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter after season two. (The second season will take place entirely in Las Vegas, but was filmed in L.A.) "It’s a place that makes us deeply, deeply uncomfortable and that was exciting for us to take the story, and the women, there to see what happens."

According to the season description, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth's (Brie) passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie (Gilpin) is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance from her son. And as their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality as the women find themselves struggling with their own identities.

The team of starring wrestlers includes Ruth Wilder aka “Zoya the Destroya” (Brie), Debbie Eagan aka “Liberty Belle” (Gilpin), Cherry Bang aka “Black Magic” (Sydelle Noel), Carmen Wade aka “Machu Picchu” (Britney Young), Rhonda Richardson aka “Britannica” (Kate Nash), Justine Biagi (Britt Baron), Melanie Rosen aka “Melrose” (Jackie Tohn), Sheila aka “Sheila the She-Wolf” (Gayle Rankin), Tamme Dawson aka “Welfare Queen” (Kia Stevens), Stacey Beswick aka “Edna” (Kimmy Gatewood), Dawn Rivecca aka “Ethel” (Rebekka Johnson), Arthie Premkumar aka “Beirut” (Sunita Mani), Reggie Walsh aka “Vicky Viking” (Marianna Palka), Jenny Chey aka “Fortune Cookie” (Ellen Wong) and Yolanda Rivas aka “Junkchain” (Shakira Barrera).

The cast also includes Maron as their coach/director Sam Sylvia, Chris Lowell as producer Sebastian “Bash” Howard, Bashir Salahuddin as Cherry's husband Keith Bang, Rich Sommer as Debbie's ex-husband Mark Eagan and Victor Quinaz as the new boyfriend Ruth left behind in the finale, Russell.

Since debuting in the summer of 2017, GLOW has become a critical and awards season favorite, nabbing a whopping 10 Emmy nominations for its first season, including best comedy and a supporting nod for Gilpin. Flahive and Mensch have planned a multi-season run for the female-dominated comedy.

GLOW is executive produced by Flahive and Mensch along with Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and executive producer Tara Hermann.

See the first photos from GLOW season three below.