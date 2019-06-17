'GLOW' Takes a Gamble With Las Vegas Move in Season 3 Trailer

"Just take a moment and appreciate what is right in front of you," says Betty Gilpin's character in the Netflix comedy, which will deliver more romance and wrestling in season three.

Has GLOW lost its glitter?

The official trailer for the third season of Netflix's Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin-starring comedy hints that the collective dream of GLOW may not be living up to the hype for the wrestlers who are center stage in the female-dominated series.

Following up on a first look at the re-set Las Vegas backdrop, the trailer for the third season of the 1980s-set series from Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch shows what life looks like when Ruth (Brie), Debbie (Gilpin), their coach/director Sam (Marc Maron) and the rest of the female wrestlers get used to their challenging new Sin City digs as they embark on a residency at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

The casino is run by Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl turned entertainment director who is played by guest star Geena Davis. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are the new headliners of a live show at the Fan-Tan, business is good and it seems like the group has put the cancellation of their Hollywood TV show behind since the season two finale.

Ruth and Debbie are settling into their starring and producing roles, respectively, but Debbie misses her young son, who is back in Los Angeles with her ex-husband (Rich Sommer) and, though Ruth is still dating the boyfriend (Victor Quinaz) she left back in Hollywood, it might not be enough.

"I have a job. I have a boyfriend. Somehow I still feel lost," says Ruth. To which Debbie replies, "Maybe you feel lost because you're holding yourself back."

The season will follow-up on several romantic threads, including the underlying will they-won't they tension between Ruth and Sam and LGBTQ storylines from season two, as Bash continues to explore his sexuality and a romance blooms between new wrestler Yolanda Rivas aka “Junkchain” (Shakira Barrera) and Arthie Premkumar aka “Beirut” (Sunita Mani).

Despite the Vegas grind, an uplifting '80s soundtrack and closing words from Debbie signal that the future of GLOW hopes to stay just as vibrant: "We may never open a show in Las Vegas ever again. Just take a moment and appreciate what is right in front of you."

The ensemble cast also includes Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Marianna Palka and Ellen Wong. GLOW is executive produced by Flahive and Mensch along with Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and executive producer Tara Hermann.

The 10-episode third season releases Aug. 9. Watch the trailer above.