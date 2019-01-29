'God Friended Me' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

The Greg Berlanti-produced drama from Warner Bros. TV is the network's second most-watched new series.

CBS is continuing to hand out early renewals.

The network on Tuesday picked up its Greg Berlanti-produced freshman dramedy God Friended Me for a second season. The order arrives mere days after CBS renewed fellow rookies FBI, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

"We’re thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It's one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday.

Added Thom Sherman, senior exec vp programming: "Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers."

From Warner Bros. Television, God Friended Me ranks as CBS' second most-watched new series and the most-watched scripted series Sunday with an average of 10 million total viewers. The series, which stars Brandon Micheal Hall as a guy who talks to God via social media, is the fourth rookie series to earn a sophomore order so far this season.

With the renewal, Berlanti — who exec produces alongside showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt — continues his assault on the TV record books. The super-producer has a TV record of 15 scripted series currently on television and three pilots (so far) in the works for next season as he looks to add to that haul. Berlanti also has midseason drama The Red Line up next for the network. His current roster includes The CW's All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale and Supergirl; NBC's Blindspot; Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Lifetime transplant You; and DC Universe's Stargirl, Titans and Doom Patrol.

For producers Warner Bros. TV, God Friended Me is one of five scripted series the studio has at the network — with flagship The Big Bang Theory wrapping its run this season.