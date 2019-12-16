'Gold Rush' Aftershow 'The Dirt' Sets Return on Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

Host Christo Doyle will once again take a deep dive into behind-the-scenes moments and get the inside story from the miners, Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets.

Discovery Channel is bringing back Gold Rush aftershow The Dirt in January.

Host Christo Doyle will once again take a deep dive into behind-the-scenes moments and get the inside story from the miners themselves. On the show, the miners — Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets — also will reveal new insight and unexpected moments when the cameras weren't rolling for Gold Rush, Discovery's top-rated show.

Hourlong episodes of The Dirt will return at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, Jan. 3.

"Gold Rush is a series that truly was a first in the television space. There were no other gold mining shows out there. There is a ton that goes on in the shows, but even more that goes on behind the scenes," Doyle said. “On The Dirt, I get to dig deep with all of the miners to reveal what really went down. I never know what the miners are going to say or do, and that's what makes the show so fun."

Doyle is credited with asking the tough questions and being able to get Schnabel, Ness and Beets to open up. This season, the miners have gone through a dramatic change, with a water-permitting crisis in the Klondike that's sent them all in new directions.

Doyle will talk to Beets about not getting the correct water permits at Indian River, ask Ness about his move to hunt gold nuggets in Keno and talk to Schnabel about his ambitious goal to mine out his huge claim in one season. In the show, fans also get access to behind-the-scenes, cutting-room-floor material that never makes it into the show.

In addition to airing on Discovery Channel, new episodes of The Dirt will be available each week on DiscoveryGO. Season 10 of Gold Rush airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

The Dirt is produced for Discovery by Discovery Creative and Production, with Doyle, Mary Baquet and Matt Katzive as executive producers and Mark Johnston as co-executive producer. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.