'Gold Rush' Spinoff Greenlighted at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

The show will follow fan favorite Dave Turin as he returns to the mining world.

Discovery has ordered a spinoff of its top-rated series Gold Rush featuring fan favorite Dave Turin.

The cable network has greenlighted Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, which also marks its first Gold Rush multiplatform series. The show will debut with seven new midform episodes on Friday, March 8, on the Discovery GO platform before the series has its broadcast premiere with all-new episodes on the network at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, April 5.

Dave Turin spent years working alongside fellow miner Todd Hoffman, earning earned the nickname "Dozer Dave" after spending countless hours bulldozing in the quest for gold. Two years ago, Dave left the mining for new adventures

After his departure from Gold Rush, people around the country started reaching out to Dave, asking for his help resurrecting their failing mines. Now, he is planning a big return to gold mining, as he searches for a lost and abandoned mine to resurrect, and chase the gold the old-timers left behind.

Using his expertise, and the backing of financiers, Dave is on a mission to become his own mine boss and make his fortune.

The episodes that air exclusively on Discovery GO, which is free to viewers with a cable subscription, will follow Dave’s search for the one abandoned mine that he’s willing to risk everything for. Dave will explore the history of each mine and prospect the land to figure out which mine could see him win big. The search will culminate with Dave picking the one abandoned mine he can turn into newfound riches when the show debuts on Discovery Channel with all new episodes focusing on his work in that chosen mine.

"Dave Turin cemented himself as a fan favorite as viewers witnessed his successes, failures, persistence and now, a whole new chapter," said Scott Lewers, executive vp multiplatform live event programming and network strategy at Discovery and Science Channel. "This digital-first series invites everyone to join him on his latest adventure and thrilling pursuit for gold."

The long-running Gold Rush continues to be a ratings success with Discovery Channel. It debuted in 2010 and had its ninth-season premiere in October.

Dave Turin's Lost Mine is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw TV, with Mike Griffiths and Sam Maynard as executive producers. For Discovery, Matt Vafiadis and Christina Bavetta serve as executive producers, with Jessica Mollo serving as associate producer.

Watch a sneak peek at the show above.